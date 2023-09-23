JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Galleria Mall is inviting those against the addition of a storage facility to attend a Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday.

Early this month, it was announced that the former Sears location at the mall was sold to a storage facility in an auction. The mall’s owner, Leo Karruli has also pushed back to stop the storage facility from coming.

On Sept. 25, from 6 to 7 p.m., community members are invited to the meeting at the township building, located at 322 Schoolhouse Road in Johnstown.

A post on the Galleria’s Facebook page signed by Karruli said he showed the “CORE agreement” to the township and they still are allowing the storage facility to move in, even though the agreement states “this space must be used for retail purposes.”