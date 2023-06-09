CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Galliker’s Dairy joined Admiral Peary AVTS in the quest to provide students with the equipment needed to learn the skills of their trade on Friday.

Galliker’s Dairy has donated a Freight Liner Heavy Duty truck from their fleet for the vocational students to learn new skills. Partnerships with local business & industry are vital to the success of students and the program areas, according to Admiral Peary AVTS.

“We have about 280 trucks and the backbone of our truck fleet is a good solid diesel maintenance program,” Julia Galliker, Director of Galliker’s Dairy said. “So we need to keep our truck efficiently and safely on the road so we are veery invested in this kind of training program like we have here at Admiral Perry Vo-Tech.”

Julia added that she is happy to see a school program that is invested in supporting the industry needs in their community.

The beginning of the 22-23 school year was the start of a new program at Admiral Peary AVTS- Diesel Mechanics. Instructor, Mr. Behory, and Instructional Assistant, Mr. Leamer, have worked hard to build a program to support industry needs in our community.

The truck was donated on Friday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at the Admiral Peary AVTS (948 Ben Franklin Highway) in Ebensburg.