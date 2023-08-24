ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Calling all gamers, the first ever Game-A-Lot-A-Con is happening in Altoona starting Saturday.

The two-day event will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 26 and 27 and will feature all kinds of games from TCG to fighting games and so much more at the Blair County Convention Center.

The con will feature tons of fighting game tournaments including Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Super Smash Brothers Melee, Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 7. There will also be a prize pool.

Multiple vendors and talents will be in attendance and the convention will end with a nightly concert to offer a unique experience for visitors.

Event organizers Tim and Casey Baker said they wanted to bring something big to the Central Pennsylvania area involving games.

“It’s really about bringing all the gaming community together,” Tim said.

The con is also to highlight places that host in-person game sessions like Magic: The Gathering games at their store and bring them onto a big stage that the convention center has to offer.

There will also be special guests, including Chris Rickabaugh, voice actor in both Street Fighter and Tekken games.

If you are interested in attending the event, single-day passes are $15 and a two-day pass is $25. Those can be purchased online here.

A full schedule for the event can be found on their Facebook page. The event is being co-hosted by The Comics Vault, Snake Eyes Gaming LLC and Cartridges Galore.