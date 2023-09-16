PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — During a Saturday meeting, the Pennsylvania Game Commission added to their game lands system, including locations in three Central PA counties.

One of the first deals focused on a change in Cambria County. The commissioners approved an oil and gas agreement with the Pennsylvania General Energy Company (PGE) in Lycoming County.

Under this deal, PGE will extract oil and gas beneath a portion of State Game Land 75, in Brown and Pine Townships in Lycoming County. The game commission said they’ll be using existing infrastructure so there’s no net increase in surface disturbance.

Because of this deal, PGE will convey to the game commission 2,195 acres in Spring Township, Warren County and 943 acres in East Taylor and Croyle Townships, Cambria County, also known as the South Fork Tract. This will make the South Fork Tract part of State Game Lands 79.

The second deal will make a change in Jay Township, Elk County and is also a deal with PGE.

The commission approved another oil and gas agreement to extract oil and gas beneath State Game Lands 134 in Gamble and Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County and Hillsgrove Township in Sullivan County.

In exchange, PGE will convey 3,931 acres to Jay Township, Elk County which will become State Game Land 338. PGE will also make a $500,000 contribution to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for use in creating elk habitat in cooperation with the game commission.

The game commission also announced they acquired roughly 245 acres in Cooper Township, Clearfield County, which was donated by Basin Run Quarry I Ltd. The game commission said this will allow them to repair a game-lands road and restore access to 500 acres of State Game Lands 100.

To see what other moves were approved, visit the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website.