HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Ganister Station celebrated all day Saturday with its first Community Extravaganza at the Geeseytown Fire Hall.

Gainster Station, an assisted living service for adults with developmental disorders, was filled with vendors along with food trucks set outside to greet guests.

Some of their residents also took part, enjoying the free entertainment and doing some shopping of their own.

“We just wanted to kind of do an event to help us do some improvements to the sensory room for them,” Tristan McIntosh of Ganister Station said. “And also just to get some funds, we take them out in the community, we do a lot of local events and things like that. So it really just helps benefit them.”

McIntosh said that they hope this becomes an annual event, and are excited that they had over 20 vendors and more visitors than they had hoped for.