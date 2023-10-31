TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Construction has begun on a new 20,000-square-foot facility for Gardners Candies in Tyrone.

The building will primarily be used as warehouse space, according to Gardner’s President, Joe DeStadio.

Destadio said the facility has experienced growth and it is time to spread out to an extra building.

Gardners currently employs 120 people at the facility, but more employees could get hired once the warehouse is finished.

“We may be hiring some more people we just don’t know at this point until we get the building completed and see how our staff can handle it it just depends,” DeStadio said.

DeStadio announced that the new warehouse is expected to be finished by 2024.