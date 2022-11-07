Two teens died in a house fire on Long Island Wednesday morning, police said. FILE: (WWTI)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency Services warned of a gas leak Sunday night after a high-pressure line leak was reported.

The High PSI line leak happened at the compressor station at 555 Dishong Mountain Road.

Cambria County Department of Emergency Services took to their Facebook to let residents know there is no hazard to the public and the leak will continue to make a loud hissing noise until it gets shut off and repaired.

Some residents responded to the Facebook post saying they could smell gas from their property and opted to take their children and leave their homes.

Emergency Services said that people from Equitrans were at the scene Sunday night awaiting a contractor to assist shutting the line off sometime Monday.