CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger 65 Forward in State College (293 Patriot Lane) is celebrating its first anniversary of serving the community.

“It’s your one-stop-shop,” Libby Hartsock, community program specialist at Geisinger said. “First and foremost this is primary care for 65 and older, and then you have extras that you can also get such as a community room and an exercise room.”

Hartsock said Geisinger 65 Forward supports both physical and mental health.

“I think that it totally changes how we care for our older patients,” Dr. Susan Holencik, a physician at Geisinger 65 Forward said. “It’s much more holistic, much more focused on them.”

To celebrate their first anniversary, patients were invited to the office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 for games, cake, and fun.

“Not many people can say that they made friends at a doctor’s office, but that’s what it’s about here,” Hartsock said.

“Patients are interacting socially here much more often reach really helps their mental health,” Holencik said.

Holencik said they are currently accepting new patients and she invites community members to visit the space for a tour.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“They can talk with us, they’ll meet our nursing staff, our front desk staff,” Holencik said. “We are happy to show them around and see if this is a fit for them.”