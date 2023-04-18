CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Geisinger has announced that they are expanding their Nursing Critical Program. The program aims to fill critical nursing and nursing support roles.

The program provides financial, educational and professional support to employees who are pursuing a career in nursing or nursing support. Since 2021, the program helped nearly 230 employees on their journey.

The program is open to employees who have been working at Geisinger for at least six months and who are not already registered nurses or providers.

The Nursing Scholars Program covers part of the cost of pursuing any of the following careers:

Registered nurse

Licensed practical nurse

Surgical technologist

Certified medical assistant

Depending on the career, the program awards financial support from $7,000 to $40,000 with a work commitment between two and five years following graduation.

While supporting employee career and professional goals, the program will also mitigate a shortage of nurses and the larger nursing support team across Geisinger. According to the American Hospital Association, the United States will need to hire at least 200,000 nurses per year to meet increased healthcare demands and to replace retiring nurses.

“With going to nursing school, my hours changed and so did my income,” Patty Parker, a program graduate who made the leap from associate executive assistant to registered nurse at Geisinger Medical Center said. “I don’t think I could have pursued my nursing degree without this resource. If you have the courage to take the leap, then do it. I have plenty more years to work why not do something I felt like I was meant to do?”

To set nursing scholars up for success, the program offers guidance in choosing a school and type of degree. Geisinger nurses and leaders also offer mentorship support.

“Studying while working is a huge undertaking, and employees will need more than just financial support. We want to support our employees well-being and provide any help they might need when preparing to go back to school that’s what Geisinger`s Nursing Scholars Program is designed to do,” Rebecca Stoudt, Associate Dean of Nursing Student Education at Geisinger said.

Community members who are not Geisinger employees can apply for available positions at Geisinger and qualify for the program after only six months of employment. Visit Geisinger’s Nursing Scholars Program website for more information.