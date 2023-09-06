DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Geisinger College of Health Sciences has created a first of its kind preventative medicine residency in Pennsylvania.

The program will be based at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. According to Michelle Thompson, M.D., chief education officer and vice dean for graduate medical education, the program’s main goals are to prepare physicians for working in rural communities.

It’s also meant to increase health promotion and disease prevention in underserved communities.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Geisinger College of Health Science’s School of Graduate Education to design a public health, preventive medicine residency program dedicated to improving health in Geisinger’s Western Region and making better health easier for all Geisinger patients no matter where they live,” Thompson said.