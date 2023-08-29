SCRANTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger College of Health Science has introduced a Medical Laboratory Science program to meet the growing need for qualified medical laboratory professionals.

According to the release, the new 11-month program provides in-class and hands-on education, as well as clinical rotations in the Geisinger system. Applications are due Sept. 1, with classes beginning in January.

“There’s never been a greater need or a better time to train to become a medical laboratory professional,” Marianne T. Downes, program director, said. “Medical laboratory work is deeply impactful in so many areas on individual lives, on the success of our employers and even on public health. I chose this career for its reputation for job security and its ability to provide for a family. What I found is a career where I feel I’m making a significant contribution.”

According to Geisinger, medical laboratory sciences is a growing health profession that provides diagnostic services to detect and treat diseases.

The current shortage of medical laboratory professionals has been declared by the Biomedical Journal as “critical.” However, the U.S. department of Labor projects a fast growth rate for the job field.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Medical laboratory scientists are trained to provide diagnostic information to healthcare providers so they can determine treatment plans for patients. These scientists are often the first to see results indicating a change in patients’ health status and make sure those results are correct before providers order more testing.

For more information on applications and classes, visit Geisinger’s website.