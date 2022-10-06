PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – One Geisinger health plan continues to grow throughout Pennsylvania, with Geisinger Gold Secure Rx (HMO D-SNP) expanding into 16 new counties as part of the annual enrollment period (AEP).

The AEP is effective now and it began on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Geisinger Gold Secure Rx (HMO D-SNP) is designed for anyone who’s eligible for Medicare Part A, Medicare Part B and full Medicaid coverage.

For those who qualify and reside in one of the counties serviced, the plan is available for enrollment year-round.

Geisinger Gold Secure Rx is now available in these counties (New Counties will be bolded):

Adams

Armstrong

Beaver

Bedford

Berks

Blair

Bradford

Bucks

Butler

Cambria

Cameron

Carbon

Centre

Chester

Clarion

Clearfield

Clinton

Columbia

Crawford

Cumberland

Dauphin

Delaware

Elk

Forest

Franklin

Fulton

Greene

Huntingdon

Jefferson

Juniata

Lackawanna

Lancaster

Lebanon

Lehigh

Luzerne

Lycoming

McKean

Mifflin

Monroe

Montour

Northampton

Northumberland

Perry

Philadelphia

Pike

Potter

Schuylkill

Snyder

Somerset

Sullivan

Susquehanna

Tioga

Union

Venango

Warren

Washington

Wayne

Westmoreland

Wyoming

York.

According to their press release the Geisinger Gold Secure Rx plan is designed to help enrollees save on prescription drug costs. There may be small copays for certain medical or prescription drug services, but the combination of these coverages means that nearly all care is at no cost.