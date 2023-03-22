DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) – In observance of Earth Day, Geisinger will be hosting several free shredding events across central and northeastern Pennsylvania.

These events will take place throughout April. Employees and members of the public are invited to bring any personal or professional confidential documents such as bank statements, credit card bills and tax forms to be securely shredded on-site and recycled.

Here are Central Pa shredding events:

Tuesday, April 4 Geisinger Healthplex State College, 132 Abigail Lane, Port Matilda, 7 – 11 a.m.

Monday, April 10 Geisinger Health Plan, Hughes Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville, 7 – 11 a.m.

Thursday, April 13 Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, 400 Highland Ave., Lewistown, 7 – 11 a.m.

Friday, April 28 Geisinger Health Plan, Hughes Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville, Noon – 4 p.m.

Each person is limited to three boxes. Do not use bins for non-paper waste or garbage.

Here are the other Pennsylvania shredding events that Geisinger is hosting:

Monday, April 3 Geisinger Mt. Pleasant, 531 Mt. Pleasant Drive, Scranton, 7 – 11 a.m.

Friday, April 7 Geisinger Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, 1175 E. Mountain Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, 7 – 11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 11 Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, 1020 Thompson St., Jersey Shore, 7 – 11 a.m.

Friday, April 14 Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, 4200 Hospital Road, Coal Township, 7 – 11 a.m.

Monday, April 17 Geisinger Medical Center Muncy, 255 Route 220, Muncy, 7 – 11 a.m.

Friday, April 21 Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, 549 Fair St., Bloomsburg, 7 – 11 a.m.

Monday, April 24 Geisinger Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, 1175 E. Mountain Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, Noon – 4 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If you have questions about the the events you can call 570 – 271 – 6030.