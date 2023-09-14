DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger is holding a “Super Saturday” flu shot clinic as allergy season is upon us.

On Saturday, Sept. 16 Geisinger will be hosting a drive-through flu shot event for patients and Geisinger Health Plan members ages three and older.

There will also be two additional “Super Saturday” flu shot clinics on Oct. 7 and Oct. 21. All three clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Some people may not think getting the flu will affect them, but like COVID-19, the flu can be very serious for a lot of people. By getting immunized, you are not only protecting yourself against serious illness and reducing your risk for getting hospitalized but keeping yourself from spreading the flu to others at high risk of severe illness, including children, the elderly, and those immunocompromised,” Stanley Martin, M.D., Geisinger director of infectious diseases, said.

Geisinger said there is no preregistration needed for the flu shots. When you arrive at a drive-through vaccination site, follow all directional signs. A short electronic form will need to be filled out.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To see which Geisinger locations are offering flu shots, visit their website.