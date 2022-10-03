DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger will be thanking Pennsylvania military veterans for their service with drive-through appreciation dinners.

The meals will be served at Geisinger’s 11 locations across the health system’s service area including the State College Healthplex in Port Matilda from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event will be available for U.S. military veterans and a guest at no cost.

Dinners will be served as a drive-through for the safety of the community, staff and volunteers. Veterans can contact their preferred Geisinger location to register themselves and a guest. Servings are limited so those interested are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Geisinger says more than 2,300 meals were served during its 2021 event.