DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger will be hosting a drive-through veterans appreciation dinner to thank local military veterans for their service.

On Thursday Nov. 9 across 11 locations, meals will be offered for U.S. military veterans and a guest at no cost to the participants. Veteran may contact their preferred location to register, and are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible because servings are limited.

The locations are as follows:

Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital

State College

Mifflintown Clinic

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital

Geisinger reminds anyone interested that reservations should be made by Friday Oct. 27. For the full list of locations, times and to register, visit Geisinger’s website.