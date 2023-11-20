PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — GetGo announced that they’ll be lowering the price of all their fuel including diesel, on Black Friday.

The company, owned by Giant Eagle, announced Monday that all fuel grades will be $1 off the posted price, but you have to pay with AdvantagePay, myPerks Pay Direct, or the myPerks Pay Rewards Visa credit card on Nov. 24.

It begins at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. According to a company release, it’s also while supplies last.

GetGo previously had fuel discounts around the Fourth of July and the back-to-school season.

“We’re excited to offer this discount on top of all the other deals we’re offering on Black

Friday and Cyber Monday this year,” said Joel Hirschboeck, senior vice president of

fuel. Giant Eagle, Inc. announced their slate of Black Friday-themed discounts in a

press release last week. “AdvantagePay and myPerks Pay members get up to 30 cents

off every single day, and seasonal discounts like these are yet another way we’re

focused on providing value to our guests.”

Other myPerks deals are said to include:

through 27, myPerks members get 2X Perks and myPerks Pro members get 4X Perks. On Black Friday, Nov. 24, through Nov. 27, all myPerks and myPerks Pro members get 5X Perks. A 10-cent-off-per-gallon fuel discount with the purchase of GetGo’s famous The

Pilgrim sub sandwich, now through Thanksgiving. Free donuts at Giant Eagle/Market District until 10 a.m. on Black Friday; one free

self-serve coffee at GetGo, any size, all day Black Friday. $5 for any level of WetGo car washes on Nov. 24 and 27.

