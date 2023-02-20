BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A ghastly event in Tyrone will bring the past to life through haunting tales of the town.

The Tyrone-Snyder Public Library will host a Ghost History Night on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Local historian Dustin Elder will be sharing stories about the town’s history, legend, and lore. The library will also serve small appetizers during the event.

Tickets to attend are on sale at the library and will also be available at the door. Tickets cost $10 per person plus a donation to the Tyrone Food Bank.

More information on the event can be found on the library’s Facebook page.