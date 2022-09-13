ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — In honor of Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month, Giant and Martin’s food stores are hosting their annual Donate to Fill a Plate event at all their nearly 200 stores until stores close on Sunday, September 18.

A collection bin is available after checkout where customers and associates can drop items off that will be donated to local food banks.

Giant and Martin’s say all non-perishable food items are accepted, and they recommend peanut butter, pasta, canned fruit and vegetables, rice, crackers, cereal, granola bars, pasta sauce, oatmeal, and powdered milk. Some items will be available at the checkout registers to make easy donations.

Altoona’s four Martin’s locations are donating their items to the St. Vincent de Paul pantry in Altoona.

Assistant Store Manager of the Logan Boulevard location Stacy Rhoades said she hopes to have about six to eight bins of food to donate to the pantry by the end of the event.

“It’s an honor that we get our associates and our customers involved to help our community to better the lives we see every day in our community,” Rhoades said. “It just makes us feel good. So we ask everyone to join in with us and be part of that.”

Rhoades said with the recent increase in demand for food banks, she’s happy her store can lend a helping hand.

St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. According to their website they serve over 2,000 people per month.