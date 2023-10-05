STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company is celebrating its 100th Anniversary by donating thousands to non-profits across Pennsylvania including one in State College.

The Jana Marie Foundation is getting a boost from the company and is one of 20 non-profits across the state that will receive $25,000. The foundation focuses on youth mental health and suicide prevention.

The donations are part of The GIANT Company’s “Make a Difference Challenge” which is awarding a total of $500,000 to the non-profits. According to GIANT, the challenge is part of its legacy of giving back by supporting organizations whose work has a direct impact on creating a future that promotes healthier people and a healthier planet.

“Our community partners have always played a crucial role in making a difference in the local communities The GIANT Company has served for the past 100 years,” The GIANT Company President John Ruane said. “To recognize and to help move their projects forward is truly an honor, as together, we can help create healthier communities. Congratulations to the Make a Difference Challenge recipients, we can`t wait to see your aspirations become reality!”

Here are the following recipients of the company’s Make a Difference Challenge:

Beacon Clinic for Health and Hope, Harrisburg, Pa.

Chipping Hill Micro Farms, Blue Bell, Pa.

Cocoa Packs Inc., Hershey, Pa.

Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern Pa., Philadelphia, Pa.

Jana Marie Foundation, State College, Pa.

Martha`s Choice Marketplace at Catholic Social Services, Norristown, Pa.

New Hope Ministries, Inc., Dillsburg, Pa.

NW Works, Inc., Winchester, Va.

Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley, Allentown, Pa.

Penn State Health, Hershey, Pa.

Power Packs Project, Lancaster, Pa.

Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Inc., Danville, Pa.

Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, Lancaster, Pa.

Share Food Program, Inc., Philadelphia, Pa.

The Caring Cupboard, Inc., Palmyra, Pa.

The Food Dignity Project, Forty Fort, Pa.

The Salvation Army of Carlisle, Carlisle, Pa.

Sharing Excess Inc., Philadelphia, Pa.

West Chester Area Senior Center, West Chester, Pa.

York County Food Bank, York, Pa.

More information about the challenge can be found on The GIANT Company’s website.