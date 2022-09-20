HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In honor of September being Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month, the Huntingdon Giant food store lent a helping hand to a local food pantry.

The store surprised the Huntingdon Area Food Bank at the First Methodist Church with a $10,000 check Tuesday, Sept. 20 before employees helped pack and distribute meals.

The pantry’s administrator Jean Feagley said Giant’s support goes a long way. She said the $10,000 will help the pantry buy meat and other food supplies that will last a month and a half.

“The Giant Company has been a big part of us since they moved to town. Over the years, they’ve given us probably over $50,000 in gift cards and checks,” Feagley said. “Without our partners, like Giant and some of the other stores, we wouldn’t be able to operate.”

Feagley said the kitchen serves around 20 to 30 families every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m., and demand has increased for the pantry with the recent inflation hikes.

You can learn more information about the Huntingdon Area Food Bank by giving them a call at (814) 641-0466.