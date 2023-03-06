ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area School District (AASD) was given an over $11,000 grant to help fight food insecurity for students.

The GIANT Company donated the funds as part of its Feeding School Kids initiative where the company and its customers helped raise more than $1.3 million for schools it serves. The funds are also used to help food storage, supply chain issues, and update equipment.

On Monday morning, GIANT presented a check for $11,852 to the school district and also donated 1,300 snack items including apple sauce, fruit bars and yogurt. The snacks will be used during testing and the breakfast program.

AASD Director of Business Operations Susan Franks said donations like this go a long way for students.

“We count our pennies here at the school district. Donations like this from the community really help us offer better programs, better food service, better options to our students on a daily basis,” Franks said.

Franks added the school district has 70% of their students on the free and reduced lunch program.