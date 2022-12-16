CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new GIANT grocery store is now open in Centre County.

The new Benner Township location celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Dec. 16 after they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The store is located on Benner Pike in Bellefonte.

There was a line out the door to get the first look at the new store and the first 100 customers were given a grocery bag full of goodies. The Benner Township store also celebrated by donating more than $10,000 to eight community organizations.

The store manager couldn’t wait to get things started Friday morning.

“It’s exciting. I mean, this is the fourth one I’ve opened. This one’s been the best so far, I think. That’s exciting,” Store Manager Tom “Woody” Woodring said. “I was up at 4:00 this morning, like a little kid at Christmas. Couldn’t wait to get here. Couldn’t wait to experience this. It’s great. It’s a great feeling.”

The manager says they are still looking to hire at the location and that you can apply on GIANT’s website.