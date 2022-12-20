BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ)– Four local organizations were the recipients of some big donations from Girls Night Out Altoona as they gave over $100,000 to help fight against breast cancer.

The non-profit works year-round to fundraise with local businesses to give as much as they can back to the community. Since the founding of the group, they have raised more than $1.3 million in the fight against breast cancer.

“It’s important to all of us for various reasons,” Mary Lou Maierhofer-Brennecke, secretary, lawyer and board member of Girls Night Out Altoona, said. “Some of us have family who have had cancer, some are survivors, some are angels that have children, daughters, sons, who could carry the gene for cancer. And it’s just not a woman’s thing it’s a man’s.”

Mary said that their next fundraiser will be in January and they encourage anyone looking to get involved to reach out on their Facebook page.