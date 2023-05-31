STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A familiar pizza restaurant is opening its doors at the former Weirdoughs location in downtown State College.

Giuseppe’s Pizzeria by Brothers will be opening its doors, located at 204 East College Avenue, this fall and will be serving up fresh pizza that might be familiar to residents. In 1976, Angelo Pistone opened Brothers Pizza, located at 204 East College Avenue, and now his son, Joseph Pistone and wife, Kerry, will be continuing the Brothers legacy at the same location his dad did over 47 years ago.

Joseph said this move means a lot to him, as he remembers going to his father’s shop when he was a kid in the late 70s and 80s. Joseph said he believes this is the best location in downtown State College and along with the settlement value, he had to make this move.

Joseph is currently the owner of Brothers Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Wingate and co-owns the Benner Pike and Bald Eagle locations with his sister and brother-in-law Rose and Eddie Nicolosi.

The slice-style pizza shop, which will feature glass case displays of various specialty pizzas is expected to open in late August or early September. Joseph added that there will be a handful of sandwiches available too.

Joseph will also be honoring his father, who died in 2004, by adding a mural of memories of his father at 40+ different pizza shops he opened.

Joseph added that he’s grateful for the early positive response to the news from those who remember his father’s restaurant.