CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Emporium man is locked up for pointing a gun at someone after he crashed his vehicle, according to the charges filed.

David Aikens Jr., 32, was reportedly under the influence when he crashed his 2018 Ram truck along the 500 block of West Allegheny Avenue just after 11 a.m. on Monday, according to state police out of Emporium.

While troopers were on their way to the scene, they got a report that someone had a firearm. After arriving, troopers spoke with a witness who said that they saw Aikens push a woman before wrestling with a man.

Police were told that Aikens then pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the man’s head while saying “give me a reason,” according to the criminal complaint.

Aikens faces charges of felony aggravated assault attempt to cause bodily injury with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, among others.

Aikens is currently locked up in McKean County Jail unable to post his $40,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.