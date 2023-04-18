ATLOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona native Kevin Givens is getting set for his 5th season with the San Francisco 49ers after signing a one year extension back in March. He joined WTAJ News This Morning to discuss his NFL journey and the lessons he learned here in Central PA.

“Get used to being uncomfortable because if you’re comfortable, you’re not growing.” Kevin Givens on advice to young athletes in Altoona.

Givens graduated from Altoona Area High School in 2016 where he played under Coach John Franco. He says the biggest lesson he learned as a Mountain Lion was respect.

“Just work…. Franco, he treated me just like any other player. So I wasn’t put on a pedestal or nothing like that. So, I’ll probably say just respect,” Givens said.

Givens also had quite a career at Penn State. He was a member of the “Wild Dogs”, a nickname given to the defensive linemen for the Nittany Lions by then D-Line Coach Sean Spencer. He totaled 82 tackles over his career with 13 sacks. The “Wild Dog” mentality is something that would prepare him for the NFL.

“He definitely got us ready just with his antics and just the mentality you’ve got to have to play D-line in the NFL. So I’ll probably say this, just the way we act and how we carry ourselves is big with the ‘Wild Dogs’,” Givens said.

After his junior season, Givens declared for the NFL draft. Labeled as “undersized” at 6-foot-1 and 285lbs, he went undrafted before being signed by the San Francisco 49ers. An opportunity to prove that he belonged in the league.

“Yeah, I had something to prove to myself because I honestly didn’t know if I could do it either…. But, it was good to show them, you know,” Givens said.

With the 49ers, Givens is part of a defensive line group that is among the most prolific in the NFL. He shares a room with AP Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa and new addition Javon Hargrave who was top 15 in the league with 11 sacks last year. He said, “It’s just great to play along like athletes like those. Like top-notch athletes in the country. So I just learn a lot from them how they what they do, their routines and stuff like that. So it has helped me out a lot.”

In high school Givens played fullback, showing the ability to run the ball and score some touchdowns. He says he has asked 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan about the possibility of getting some touches in the NFL.

“He said he’d think about it. So Kyle, give me a shot. Please. Just watch the tape. It’s all on tape,” Givens said.

Givens also gave some advice to young athletes in Central PA on how to find success on the field. He said, “It’s not what people see you doing, it’s what they don’t see you doing in the background. And I’ll say that and just get used to being uncomfortable. I know when I’m in my comfort zone, I kind of don’t excel as well. So I’ll probably say get used to being uncomfortable because if you’re comfortable, you’re not growing.”