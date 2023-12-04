CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Across Clearfield County residents are putting up Christmas trees and getting ready for the holiday but some trees offer more than just decoration.

The Clearfield Regional Police Department and Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (MRAAA) first partnered in 2016 to create “Giving Trees” for the area’s elderly and are again teaming up to spread some holiday cheer this season.

Elderly citizens in the Clearfield area, many of whom are living alone with no close family members or no family at all could benefit greatly from the giving trees, as well as the children living with their grandparents who receive services through the agency.

“There are a lot of people in need that just don’t want to ask for help,” Director of Communications Steve Harmic said. “They might be afraid, they might be too proud. Having a program like this where we’ve got our care managers going in, assessing the needs, and being able to play kind of a secret Santa takes the pride out of it and it assures that residents still have their needs met.”

Each year, individuals and organizations come together to provide truckloads of gifts and financial assistance for heating and medical needs. Funding is collected and sent directly to local fuel and utility suppliers to ensure area seniors remain warm in their own homes during winter.

The Clearfield Regional Police Department and the Area Agency on Aging are partnering with these local businesses and organizations to host the trees and take collections.

CNB Bank

PennDOT

Mid Penn Bank

Anytime Fitness

Family Dollar in Clearfield

Shaw Public Library

New Image Tattoo

Spanky`s Courthouse Cafe

South Side Subs of Curwensville

Leyo`s Supermarket of Coalport.

Tags have been distributed to all locations and will be available on trees through Dec. 8. The giving tree will meet the needs of many senior citizens and grandchildren of grandparents raising them around the area.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Individuals are welcome to take a card, purchase and wrap the needed items on the card, and drop off the items and the card at either the Clearfield Regional Police Station on Clearfield-Curwensville Highway, MRAAA Offices located at 116 South 2nd Street, Clearfield, or 600 Cooper Rd., Curwensville, or one of the above-mentioned businesses hosting a tree.

Everyone is encouraged to participate and help someone in need this holiday season.

“The residents of the community are the real heroes here,” Chief Vince McGinnis said. “They’re the ones that actually support this program, you see the community come together as a whole and make this program so positive and worthwhile,”

Again, this year a “Giving Tree Fund” at Mid Penn Bank, will be available. Anyone wishing to donate to assist the elderly with fuel/utility costs (heating assistance, water bills, etc.) this holiday season can drop off a check made out to the “Giving Tree Fund” at the Mid Penn Bank office in Clearfield. Receipts will be available for tax purposes. The money collected will then be evenly distributed among those elderly needing this service, free of any administrative charges.