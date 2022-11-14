CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A card that will put smiles on the faces of senior citizens and younger children this holiday season is making appearances around Clearfield County.

The Clearfield Borough Police and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging teamed up once again for this year’s Giving Tree.

This annual event began in 2015 after officer Nathan Curry ran into a heart-wrenching situation.

“A senior female was inside her trailer and there was water just gushing from the bottom of the trailer because it was so cold outside,” Nathan Curry Assistant Chief of the Clearfield Borough Police said. “We got there she was all dressed with a knit hat and a big coat and no heat or anything inside the trailer. And you know when we tried to talk to her about it she said oh I’m fine, I’m fine, but we later learned that she basically had to make the decision of whether to put food out for herself or to get heat for that winter,”

Officer Curry knew he had to do something.

“What can we do to make these seniors feel like they’re not forgotten,” Curry said.

Last year, many individuals and organizations came together to provide truckloads of gifts and financial assistance for heating and medical needs. More than $14,000 was collected and sent directly to local fuel & utility suppliers to ensure area seniors were warm in their own homes last winter.

“They’re allowed three wishes and they can also request fuel or utility assistance,” Ronda Vaughn, Fundraising and Events Specialist for the CCAAA said.

“A lot of them just want pairs of shoes, and they will put their shoes on and wear them inside the house, that’s the best gift for them,” Curry said.

The Clearfield Borough Police and Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging now needs your help.

Tags will be hung on November 21, 2022, at all locations.

From November 21, through December 10, a giving tree will be available at the following locations:

Family Dollar in Clearfield

Shaw Public Library

Spanky’s Courthouse Café’ in Clearfield

South Side Subs of Curwensville

Leyo’s Supermarket of Coalport

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“The community is wonderful, it’s just amazing how they come together and they help out our local elderly and this is also for the grandchildren of the grandparents raising them,” Vaughn said.