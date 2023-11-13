CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield Regional Police Department and Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (MRAAA) first partnered in 2016 to create “Giving Trees” for area elderly and are again teaming up to spread some holiday cheer this season.

Each year, individuals and organizations come together to provide gifts and financial assistance for heating and medical needs to local elderly in need. Funding is collected and sent directly to local fuel and utility suppliers to ensure area seniors remain warm in their own homes during winter.

The Police Department and the Area Agency on Aging are partnering with local businesses and organizations to host the trees. The employees of CNB Bank, PennDOT, Mid Penn Bank, and Anytime Fitness will also have their own trees and collect internally.

Residents who are able are also asked to participate by donating through a giving tree. Tags have been distributed to all locations, and will be available on trees through December 8, at Family Dollar in Clearfield, Shaw Public Library, New Image Tattoo, and Spanky’s Courthouse Café, in Clearfield, as well as South Side Subs of Curwensville, and Leyo’s Supermarket of Coalport.

The giving tree will meet the needs of many senior citizens and grandchildren of grandparents raising them around the area.

Individuals are welcome to take a card, purchase and wrap the needed items on the card, and drop off the items and the card at either:

The Clearfield Regional Police Station on Clearfield-Curwensville Highway

MRAAA Offices located at 116 South 2nd Street, Clearfield, or 600 Cooper Rd., Curwensville

Or to one of the above-mentioned businesses hosting a tree

A “Giving Tree Fund” will also be at Mid Penn Bank. Anyone wishing to donate to assist the elderly with fuel/utility costs (heating assistance, water bills, etc.) this holiday season can drop off a check made out to “Giving Tree Fund” at the Mid Penn Bank office in Clearfield.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The money collected will then be evenly distributed among those elderly needing this service, free of any administrative charges.