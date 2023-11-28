CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s Giving Tuesday, a nationwide movement that takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and one car dealership is giving back.

Wood Chevrolet is giving back to those who help people every day. On Tuesday, Nov. 28 they presented a check to Cambria County Box 11. The organization raises money and donations for county first responders to provide their departments with food, snacks and household items.

“The firefighters need help, the first responders, everyone,” Jeff Wood, owner of Wood Chevrolet said. “It’s just a nice unit that’s overlooked. It looked like there was a need in Cambria County.”

“This is a great shot of money into our organization that will be spent and we put right back into supporting our first responders,” Jim McCann, Box 11 from Cambria County said.

If you’re interested in donating to Box 11 they’ll be hosting a stuff-a-truck event on Saturday, Dec. 2. They’ll be teaming up with Johnstown Firefighters at Randy’s Bi Lo Foods (81 Osborne St, Johnstown) from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

They’ll be collecting the following items:

K cups (coffee, hot chocolate)

Sugar packets (of any kind)

Gatorade/Powerade

Paper towels

Baby wipes

Coffee cups and accessories

Snacks (Individual cookies, chips, fruit snacks, crackers and snack cakes)

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

They also be collecting canned good for a local food bank.