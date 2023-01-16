CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Schools in the Johnstown area will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17 after the district received a threat about a school shooting.

The Greater Johnstown School District administration received a threat saying, “shoot the school up,” at 3:11 p.m. on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio said in a press release.

School officials met and decided to close schools out of “an abundance of caution,” the release reads.

“As always the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority,” Arcurio said.

The district said that it will release more details as the investigation continues.