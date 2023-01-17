JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Johnstown area students won’t be in class yet as the district is continuing to work with law enforcement in an investigation into a shooting threat.

Greater Johnstown School District is going to be closed for Wednesday, Jan. 18, “out of an abundance of caution,” Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio said in a press release that was issued Tuesday. School administration had received a threat saying, “shoot the school up,” on Monday and made the decision to close for the next day.

The district said that the investigation has “made significant headway,” and that the person who made the threats will be held accountable for their actions.

“The individual who perpetrated these threats will be held accountable and every action

under the law will be pursued both through the district and through the criminal process,” Arcurio said. “The district does not tolerate threats, regardless of credibility, and will take every action necessary to prosecute and to protect our students.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The district said more details will be released as it becomes available.