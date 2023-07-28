SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —Route 2006 (Glade City Road) will soon be closed while crews perform railroad crossing maintenance.

Starting on July 31, at 6 a.m. 1198 Glade City Road in Meyersdale, Somerset County, will be closed. The length of the close is dependent on track time, equipment and weather-related issues, according to CSX Railroad. The road is projected to reopen on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m.

The closure will place a detour from Glade City Road to Route 160 to Route 2004 (Mount Davis Road) to Route 2026 (Berkleys Mill Road).

Anyone with questions regarding traffic control can contact Andrea Janka at 419-615-9923.