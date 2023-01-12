BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Prom season can be expensive with the cost of dresses and accessories, but the Glass Slipper Project in Blair County looks to help ease the stress it can put on wallets.

United Way will have a boutique set up one weekend during the months of February, March, and April in the Logan Valley Mall. There will be hundreds of gowns and jewelry for prom or semi-formal events for all middle, junior, and high school students to choose from for free.

The boutique in the mall will be located on the second floor across from the food court and former Ooh La La store on the below dates and times:

Friday, Feb. 24: 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, March 17: 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 18: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 22: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

United Way is still asking for donations for its project. Any new or gently worn gowns, shoes, or accessories can be dropped off at the United Way along 208 Hollidaysburg Plaza in Duncansville. between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Donations should be misses and womens sizes zero through 30.

More information about the Glass Slipper Project can be found online at Blair County’s United Way’s website.