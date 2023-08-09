ROCK SPRINGS, Pa. (WTAJ) — U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson (R-15th District) is sharing updates on his work as the chairman of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee.

He hosted a listening session during the second day of Ag Progress Days alongside Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding and Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences Dean Rick Roush.

They touched on how the committee is working to address issues facing farmers in Pennsylvania and across the country. Community members at the listening session also had a chance to take part in a question-and-answer session with the trio.

Thompson also spoke about his work to reauthorize the Farm Bill, noting the committee’s work to hear from farmers themselves through a 31-state listening tour.

“It’s really, really promising,” Thompson said. “People want to know what can we do to help with this bill? What I say is, I’ll take care of the House, contact the Senate.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The bill will be up for renewal in the coming weeks.