CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — U. S. Representative Glenn Thompson is now a nationally recognized YMCA Congressional Champion.

Thompson was recognized at the No Kid Hungry Food Center in Philipsburg on Tuesday.

The YMCA of Centre County said the award highlights Thompson’s support of the YMCA and his leadership in addressing food insecurity.

They also noted his work assisting the county’s anti-hunger program.

“What I appreciate all the more is the good that this organization does every day in the lives of neighbors who are in need nutritionally,” Thompson said. “That’s what drives me in my position.”

Thompson has also advocated for the YMCA’s educational farm project and also worked to secure grants for the Travelin’ Table Food Bus.