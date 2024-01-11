ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new healthcare system for Medicaid patients has made it’s way to Altoona.

It’s called Gloria Gates CARE, co-founded by Dr. Zane Gates, a pharmacist and internal medicine specialist. The first Enhanced Primary CARE Center is located at 2525 9th Avenue, Suite #2B.

The name was inspired by the memory of his mother, Gloria Gates, a single mother from a housing project who died too soon because of health inequity.

“My mom was probably the most honest and kindest person. She was the pillar of the housing project that I grew up in, and served as the model for ‘you may not have money, but you’re rich in life and love,'” Gates said.

According to a press release, his co-founders are serial entrepreneurs Donny Beaver and John Lee. The team also includes Val Mignogna, who brings over 30 years of healthcare experience in the region and is currently President of the Altoona Area School District’s Board of Directors.

They are on a mission to change the healthcare landscape by drastically improving Medicaid health equity and offering unprecedented access to care to those who don’t have coverage.

Gates has been working towards this dream for 24 years, and it’s finally come true.

“This is something that I started out of a van, taking care of patients in a free clinic. Now, they’re going to have a beautiful place to come, and we’re going to get everybody covered,” Gates said.

Even though the health care center was unveiled on Thursday, they’ve already started seeing patients.

“You’re assigned a personal care advocate. It’s like okay, ‘what do you got going on? What’s your problems? Okay, kids are giving you a fit, you don’t have childcare, you don’t have transportation.’ And because we found that if they can get that part of their lives more in order, their health will improve too,” Co-founder, Beaver said.

The personal CARE Advocate helps them adhere to their medical plan, as well as to make direct connections to crucial services such as food, housing and transportation.

Their Enhanced Primary CARE Centers offer comprehensive physical and mental health services, eliminating the need for people to make multiple appointments and visit several offices to have their care needs met.

“All Medicaid patients and Medicare patients should be able to find a home. And also, no one in our community should go without coverage, and I believe that we’ll be able to give everybody the kind of coverage that they deserve,” Gates said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Gloria Gates CARE also has a million-member promise. That means they’re pledging to offer affordable coverage to 1 million Medicaid patients across the state.

By the end of summer 2024, the healthcare system aims to have a condensed version of the hub in Altoona to places like Tyrone, Cresson, Huntingdon, and Roaring Spring.

There are also plans to renovate the entire building in Altoona to have dedicated sections for cardiopulmonary, physical therapy, and imaging.