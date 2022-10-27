ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation has been impacting Altoona kids for the past 23 years through its free innovative after-school program.

The Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation was founded by Dr. Zane Gates, whose mother, Gloria, started the first after-school program at the Evergreen Manor apartments. She was passionate about helping children and keeping them out of bad situations. Gates wanted to keep that message moving forward and show young kids there’s hope in reaching their goals.

The program encourages school performance and builds self-esteem among children in lower-income Altoona housing, specifically the Fairview Hills and Evergreen Manor apartments. They also have a Logan Hills location, but that site is temporarily closed. Children in the program are from ages 5-12.

Executive Director of the Foundation, Jess Brunner, said that during their after-school they provide school help, craft activities, and field trips. She said it’d become an essential part of the children’s day, and they’re a great addition to the community.

“We’re keeping kids in an after-school program giving them options and opportunities. We’re adding to the community,” Brunner said. “They’re going to grow up someday. They’re going to graduate. They may want to stick around here, and I think the more we can keep people in the community, the better we are.”

The program teaches subjects and topics that wouldn’t typically be taught during regular school hours. Director of Curriculum Development Becca Brown said students learn personal finance, anatomy and tackle messy hands-on projects.

Additionally, they provide homework help. Brown said they would teach students different methods for that topic. Touching on the academic concerns has served them well; according to their website, their students’ Math and Reading scores range from 88 to 90 percent.

“Schools are very regimented with what lessons are taught but how they’re taught,” Brown said. “Which works out great for some kids, but others need assistance in some areas. They might not learn the best by how the material is being presented. So, we can come see those areas in need and address those issues with the kids.”

Brunner added the first thing they do when the kids come after school is provide a healthy snack. That snack changes daily and usually consists of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, milk, and possibly fruit juice. Once a week, they also give students a healthy hot snack, such as chicken nuggets.

The team currently has to buy their groceries weekly using funds they get from donations and grants. The recent inflation has made it challenging for the program to accommodate its daily snack variety. Brown said they’ve had to change the way they write their menu.

“We really had to do some creative juggling with our funding. Our donors are great at ensuring we have a consistent income to use,” Brown said. “But as inflation has risen, we look at the menu and say could we do this a different way.”

This year, the foundation is one of the Blair County Food Drive recipients from November 7th to 13th. Brunner said being part of the donation is valuable to their organization. With the donations, they’re able to stretch a dollar.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Through these donations, they are stocked for a while, and it frees up the dollars they can put elsewhere. Brunner said it could go towards their field trips or other activities.

“Being part of a food drive allows us to take the money we would spend and spend it on areas,” Brunner said. “For example, we take our kids on field trips, being able to make more field trips. Or provide more crafts and activities and education enrichment lessons. That’s what that means to us.”

Blair County Food Drive will accept non-perishable food donations between those dates at Altoona’s Sam’s Club and Walmart. Money donations can be made on the foundation’s website.