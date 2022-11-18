CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — You now have a chance to snuggle with goats on the go throughout Central PA.

Nittany Meadow Farm’s Goats2Go barn on wheels officially launched on Friday, Nov. 18.

The Boalsburg-based farm is now able to take six goats on the road to any event for everyone to spend time with.

“Goats are so much fun to be around because they’re just happy all the time,” Nittany Meadow Farm Co-Owner Tara Immel said. “They’re just such social animals and they like to be snuggled, they like to be held and they do really silly things that will just make you laugh. You honestly can not be upset when you’re around a goat.”

Goats2Go received grant funding earlier this year from Happy Valley Adventures, the joint agritourism initiative of the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County.

“Nittany Meadow Farm has seen tremendous interest in its popular goat yoga sessions and opportunities for visitors to interact with these very social animals at their historic farm,” HVAB President and CEO Fritz Smith said. “This barn on wheels opens up new engagement opportunities, and is such a unique and fun way to bring their farm to the people.”