CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An area daycare in Clearfield County is selling some sweet treats to help raise money for its Summer program.

On Friday, June 23, members of the God’s Little Treasures Childcare held a baked goods and lemonade sale at Treasure Lake. There were plenty of cookies, cupcakes, brownies, and smiles.

However, one of the biggest objectives of the sale was getting kids out and into the community.

“We have 70 kids enrolled in our summer program and today we’re having a bake sale and a lemonade sale and all proceeds go to our field trips,” Director Kristen Kougher said.

“One of the main goals that we want to do at our summer program is get the kids out in the community. Show them how to do community service. A big thing that we have is we’re Christ-centered. So just spreading Jesus’s love and showing people that kindness is out there,” Assistant Director Ashley Donati said.

Although there was no set amount they wanted to raise, the sight of kids having fun and doing good and getting out of their comfort zone was important.

“I just think the kids are having a lot of fun. Just selling the baked goods and all that kind of stuff,” Kougher said. “It helps them to get outside of their comfort zone and to actually get their faces out in the community and just really help our summer program grow, because we are all about just helping the youth in our community, learn about Jesus and just helping one another,” she added.

They also said they’re raising funds to hopefully one day build a youth center onto their existing building.