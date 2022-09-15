ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Mansion Park will soon have a gold ribbon statue as its focal point and with it a very special meaning.

The Brian Morden Foundation came up with the idea in honor of its late founder, Dawn Morden, who died in June. The foundation serves as a support system and an awareness campaign for childhood cancer.

The statue will be a gold ribbon with a butterfly and irises underneath. Butterflies and Irises were some of Morden’s favorite things. The team began groundwork on the statue Thursday, Sept. 15 with the sculpturer David Beach.

Mansion Park was chosen as the location for the statue because of the annual gold ribbon game. This football game with the Altoona Area High School team also revolves around raising awareness for childhood cancer.

Vice President of the Brian Morden Foundation Barbara Pipers said she’s hopeful the cause will shine through once it’s fully complete. It’s expected to be done sometime before the winter months.

“You know, constantly an awareness that childhood cancer exists,” Pipers said. “I think those who have been through the battle and see it when they come through will be touched that Altoona School District has approved this and are behind them in the fight.”

Every September, the Altoona Area School District places gold ribbons on all their field for Childhood Cancer month.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This year’s gold ribbon game is Friday, September 16. The game is between Altoona and State College. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Dawn will be the honorary captain for that game.