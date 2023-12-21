STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – An elementary school in the State College Area School District has a new face that is brightening up the days of students and staff, but she’s a bit furrier than you might think.

“Lucy is the Park Forest Middle School therapy dog and she comes about one to two days per week,” Allison Snyder, Park Forest’s school nurse and Lucy’s owner, said.

Snyder said Lucy has been coming to the school since last spring.

“She just brings a sense of security and happiness to the entire building,” Snyder said. “When I walk her through the halls, the kids just light up.”

Lucy is certified through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs and is seen as a treat for students who deserve a “round of a-paws.”

“The kids that have earned the rewards for Lunch with Lucy or Fetch with Lucy, those kids are exhibiting good behaviors,” Snyder said.

She’s a fan favorite with students in the classroom and during library-time.

“Her sweet personality and willingness to be with people is really awesome,” seventh-grader Lisel Perles-LeClear said.

Most of the students interact with Lucy in the cafeteria.

“She’s a very nice dog,” seventh-grader Allan Mutuku said. “Energetic, outgoing, kind and I think that all schools need a dog like Lucy.”

Lucy also serves as a friendly face when students or staff are having a difficult day.

“I’ve been teaching middle school for a long time and I’ve seen the anxiety levels of kids go up over the years,” PFMS Band Director Ronica Brownson said. “Having someone, an animal here that they can spend a little time with and just a moment or two, it really just helps them get centered again so that they’re ready to learn.”

The teachers say having a therapy animal like Lucy at the school is a great way to create a paws-itive learning and mental health environment.

“To have a positive mental health, that is the gateway for them to learn,” sixth grade Academic Literacy Teacher Rich Schmidt said. “So, by Lucy being here, it’s giving them instant happiness and then that provides a positive gateway to allow them to learn.”

The focus on prioritizing mental health is rippling across the commonwealth. The new state budget signed by Governor Josh Shapiro invests $100 million into student mental health.

“Some parents call me from the parking lot,” Snyder said. “Their child was just, needed a little extra courage to get into the building. Lucy and I meet these kids at the door. I just feel very lucky that I have Lucy and she is such a good dog. It’s like she was made for this.”

Lucy is listed as a staff member and has a photo in the PFMS yearbook.