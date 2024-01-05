CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A golf cart was reported stolen from the Walmart distribution center in Woodland and police are asking for any information.

State Police out of Clearfield said the golf cart was reportedly stolen from the facility on Saturday, Dec. 30. An unknown actor(s) allegedly loaded it onto a trailer being pulled by a newer-looking red pickup truck and left.

The golf cart was described as being 4-wheel drive and silver with large tires and four seats. Police said the make and model of the truck is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police out of Clearfield at 814-857-3800.