BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Golfers are gearing up for Pink on the Links as it’s returning this year to raise money for breast cancer research.

The golf outing takes place on Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort.

Pink on the Links is a fundraiser for Girls Night out Altoona, Inc. which raises money for education, financial assistance of patients and research related to breast cancer.

Last year they awarded money to Windber Health Care Foundation for the Joyce Murtha Breast Cancer Center, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, UPMC Altoona Breast Health Center and the Bob Perks Cancer Fund.

Pink on the Links will also donate money to the Bedford County Pink Ribbon Fund.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and tee off is at 10 a.m.

“Through the help of our sponsors, donors and golfers, we hope to make a difference again this year,” Amy Mearkle, the Coordinator of Pink on the Links said.