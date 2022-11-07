ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — After more than a month since the Gospel Hill Flag was taken down for maintenance, it’s finally set to return to the Altoona skyline just before the general election.

Back around Oct. 3, the flag went missing as they performed maintenance on the actual flag pole. It was thought it would last only a week, but four weeks later, Old Glory will be put back in its — well — glory.

The Gospel Hill Flag was erected back in 1990

According to the Central Pennsylvania Community Foundation, the flag was one of the first projects of Altoona’s Sesquicentennial Commission in 1990. In 1998, the Gospel Hill Flag Fund was established with the Central Pennsylvania Community Foundation.

The flag flies proudly to this day and is replaced three or four times a year at a cost of $2,000 per flag, the foundation said.