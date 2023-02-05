PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow for the 108th time, Pennsylvania’s new governor made history this Groundhog Day.

Governor Josh Shapiro became just the third sitting Governor of Pennsylvania to attend Groundhog Day’s festivities at Gobbler’s Knob.

Shapiro joins Governor Ed Rendell (2003) and Governor Tom Corbert (2012) as the only other Governors to visit Phil on his big day.

Shapiro has only been in office for a little over two weeks after beating Republican candidate Doug Mastrino in the November 2022 election.