Governor Shapiro visited the Altoona Fire Department on April 3, 2023 to discuss his budget’s investments in fire, EMS, and 9-1-1 services

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro visited firefighters and emergency personnel in Altoona Monday morning where he spoke about his new budget proposal.

Shapiro spoke from the Altoona Fire Department where he outlined his proposed state investments of $36 million in new equipment and training for firefighters and EMS personnel.

He also detailed a $50 million proposal for Pennsylvania’s 9-1-1 emergency communications systems.

Joining Shapiro was Acting Fire Commissioner Tom Cook, Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico, Blair County Commissioner Amy Webster, Altoona Fire Chief Adam Free and City of Altoona Firefighter & Pennsylvania Professional Firefighters Association Western Vice President Pat Miller.