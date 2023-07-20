CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Josh Shapiro is in Cambria County Thursday to highlight his administration’s plans to expand broadband access across the Commonwealth.

Shapiro was joined by the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority and local leaders in Cambria County to highlight the plans that will use federal funds allocated by the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

In June, Shapiro announced that more than $1.16 billion in new federal funds was granted to Pennsylvania to further expand broadband access, ensuring Pennsylvanians have access to affordable high-speed internet for school, telemedicine, entrepreneurship and more.