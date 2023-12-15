HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) —Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, a member of Gov. Shapiro’s administration, announced the launch of a school breakfast challenge throughout the Commonwealth.

The three-month program encourages increased participation in the Universal Free Breakfast Program. Shapiro’s administration wants to continue working with schools to ensure more students get healthy, nutritious meals to start the day.

“When students can depend on receiving nutritious meals at school, it relieves them from at least one major stressor in their life, and we know that students perform better, are more attentive, and have fewer behavioral problems when their brains and bodies are well nourished,” Secretary Khalid Mumin said. “The Universal Free Breakfast Program demonstrates the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to ensuring all children start the day with a full belly, and we encourage schools across the Commonwealth to join us for the Governor’s School Breakfast Challenge.”

The challenge will recognize schools for increasing breakfast participation while incorporating more nutritious and local food into the menu. The challenge criteria are listed on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s (PDE) website.

Under the Universal Free Breakfast Program, PDE uses the existing meal reimbursement program to pay schools for the difference between the free federal reimbursement and paid or reduced-price meal reimbursement so that no student has an out-of-pocket cost for a reimbursable breakfast